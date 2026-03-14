Michigan vs. Penn State: Michael Hage has the edge over Gavin McKenna
Early in the evening, one college game to watch was the matchup between Michigan (Michael Hage) and Penn State (Gavin McKenna). The winner would advance to the Big Ten Tournament finals. Thanks to Michigan's 5-2 victory, it's safe to say that Hage came out on top. Michigan will face the winner of the Michigan State-Ohio State game in the tournament final. The game will take place next weekend. Hage even scored a power-play goal late in the game. He now has 49 points in 35 games this season.
ELITE SNIPER MICHAEL HAGE pic.twitter.com/CqDSxVlfED
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 14, 2026
The Habs' prospect finished the game with a goal, as did his opponent, for that matter.