Michigan vs. Penn State: Michael Hage has the edge over Gavin McKenna

The point streak now stands at 9 games and 19 points. Gavin McKenna is stepping up. pic.twitter.com/otDqJGCNF0

— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) March 14, 2026

The talented prospect is now on a nine-game point streak, during which he has racked up 19 points. Still, while there were doubts early in the season about his draft position for the 2026 draft, there are no doubts now. Currently, the Canucks (25.1%), followed by the Flames (13.6%) and the Blackhawks (11.6%), have the best chance of drafting the young Canadian.

We can see that there are four Canadian teams in the top 7 of the teams most likely to have the first pick.

Toronto, however, is not guaranteed to get its pick…