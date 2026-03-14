Matthew Knies in Montreal: Pierre LeBrun shares his thoughts
It's been over a week since the trade deadline passed, and people in Montreal are still talking about it—even though Kent Hughes and his team didn't make a single trade.
Well, that's because there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the identity of the player the Habs were targeting, whose trade unfortunately didn't come together in time.
Of course, several rumors have suggested names, but the one that has stood out since the beginning of the week (thanks to Nick Kypreos) is that of Matthew Knies. Indeed, ever since the young Toronto Maple Leafs player was strongly linked to the Canadiens, it's been the talk of the town in Montreal.
Several sources have shared their opinions on the matter throughout the week, keeping the story alive until now.
And now, following Elliotte Friedman, David Pagnotta and Chris Johnston, another well-known insider, Pierre LeBrun, also weighed in on the situation.
Pierre LeBrun sheds some light on the rumors linking Matthew Knies to the #GoHabsGo:
“I do believe that Montreal phoned Toronto about Matthew Knies, but that it never got to a level of being close or serious”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @PierreVLeBrun pic.twitter.com/PYZNy1A81B — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 14, 2026