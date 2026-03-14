Matthew Knies in Montreal: Pierre LeBrun shares his thoughts

Pierre LeBrun stated that he believes Montreal called Toronto to inquire about Matthew Knies, but that the deal never became concrete, imminent, or serious.This view is very similar to that of LeBrun's colleagues, which continues to shroud Kent Hughes's never-materialized trade in mystery.The mystery remains and is likely to persist for quite some time, according to LeBrun, as both teams involved are keen to keep things under wraps so they can revisit the deal this summer. It's clear that if the name of the star player involved in the trade were to come to light, it could derail the deal and jeopardize its chances of materializing.Both teams are therefore remaining silent and mysterious, which makes the upcoming summer even more exciting for the Habs. In short, Matthew Knies in Montreal was probably never a real possibility, despite the fact that there were discussions on the matter.