Mark DeRosa talks about passion
In a world where Mark DeRosa isn't the manager of the U.S. baseball team, Canada would have faced a different opponent in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, and the outcome might have been different.
Well, this is just fiction, because DeRosa—as eccentric as he may be—is firmly in his position, and the Americans have eliminated the Canadians to face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Dominican teammates in the semifinals of the 2026 Classic.
Let's briefly revisit DeRosa's decisions that could have cost his team—and the entire country—dearly. Before facing the Italians, the manager of the U.S. Dream Team believed his team had already qualified for the next round and decided to rest a few players from his lineup. But the Italians, fired up and ready to go, came out swinging against the American team, winning the game 8-6. They subsequently dominated the Mexicans to finish first in their group, forcing a Canada-USA matchup in the quarterfinals—and we all know how that turned out.