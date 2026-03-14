Mark DeRosa talks about passion

Mark DeRosa defends his job amid mounting WBC criticism: ‘Underlying passion' https://t.co/YAv1MXYUsm pic.twitter.com/revaGq52xP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 14, 2026

Despite the U.S. victory, DeRosa isn't off the hook, as reporters covering the team's activities remind him daily that he may not deserve to manage such a powerful squad, believing that fate will crown his teammates and do the rest of the work. No, the Americans aren't out of the woods yet, because the Dominicans are on a mission and have no intention of stopping their celebrations every time one of their own hits a long ball.

DeRosa hasn't proven he deserves to lead this team, even though he loudly proclaims his pride in being at the helm of a squad made up of players who are larger than life and how that passion gives him a healthy dose of courage. Even though he admits he was wrong (he made matters worse by trying to justify himself while getting his team's record wrong at the time), a doubt will linger in people's minds that he might not have been the right person to steer this ship to safe harbor.

Fortunately for him, Aaron Judge is determined to win the championship at all costs and will do whatever it takes to get there, but he's not the one in charge (until proven otherwise), as doubts must also linger in the players' own minds.

The manager of the American team—who was also there in 2023—faces a mountain of pressure and will be held accountable if his team fails to finish the job; ultimately, he will have deserved the criticism. If, on the other hand, the Americans emerge victorious, public attention will shift to the players' performance, and DeRosa will be able to quietly return to his life as an analyst.

Mark DeRosa had a 16-season career in the Majors, but the chances that people will remember him as a player are negligible compared to what is likely to happen over the next few days. Good luck, Mark.