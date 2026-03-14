Important announcement regarding Calvin Ridley and the Titans

The Tennessee Titans have finalized a contract restructuring with veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley, securing his presence for the 2026 season, according to Tom Polissero of the NFL Network.

This deal guarantees Ridley a $2 million bonus, contingent on him remaining with the team until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

At 31 years old, Ridley caught 17 passes for 303 yards in just seven games last season. Despite these modest statistics compared to his past performances, the receiver remains a key player, having surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the previous two seasons, including one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His presence is a major asset for the Titans and for young quarterback Cam Ward.

Drafted first overall in the last draft, Ward delivered an impressive rookie season with 3,169 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions. Ridley's return should facilitate his development and bolster Tennessee's passing game, providing the young star with an experienced and reliable partner for his second season in the NFL.

The Titans are banking on a strengthened receiving corps

The Titans' offensive momentum has improved further with the arrival of Wan'Dale Robinson, who signed earlier this week to a four-year, $78 million contract. Robinson, formerly of the New York Giants, recorded 92 receptions, 1,014 yards, and 4 touchdowns during the 2025 season. This acquisition, combined with Ridley's return, gives the Titans a duo of experienced and productive receivers, ideal for supporting Cam Ward and boosting the team's competitiveness.

With Ridley and Robinson, Tennessee is sending a clear signal: the team is banking on a strong passing attack for the 2026 season. Fans can expect an immediate impact on the passing game, as well as valuable depth at the receiver position—essential for a promising young quarterback.

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