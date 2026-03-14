Gallagher left out: It was a tough decision to make, but it was about time

Marc-Olivier Cook
Gallagher left out: It was a tough decision to make, but it was about time
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight, Brendan Gallagher will be left out… even though he's healthy enough to play in the Canadiens' game. Martin St-Louis has made the decision many were expecting. And the team's head coach admits it: it wasn't an easy decision. But… it's still the right one because the Habs veteran hasn't necessarily been helping the team for some time now.

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