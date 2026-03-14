Gallagher left out: It was a tough decision to make, but it was about time

Tonight, Brendan Gallagher will be left out… even though he's healthy enough to play in the Canadiens' game. Martin St-Louis has made the decision many were expecting. And the team's head coach admits it: it wasn't an easy decision. But… it's still the right one because the Habs veteran hasn't necessarily been helping the team for some time now.

Martin St-Louis on benching Gallagher:

“I think he's taking it better than I am. It's not easy given what he means to the Canadiens. This is where we are with the schedule and our depth. We'll keep evaluating. Gally's a pro.”

— Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 14, 2026

Gally took it well because he's a pro.

He knows the game and he knows that, in the end, St. Louis didn't make that decision just to piss him off. The man who's been called “the warrior” for so long in Montreal wants the best for his team… and he's willing to do whatever it takes to help in his own way.

We have to tip our hats to him.