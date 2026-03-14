Cole Caufield is healthy: Brendan Gallagher will sit out tonight

The Montreal Canadiens held a practice this morning in preparation for their game against the San Jose Sharks tonight at the Bell Centre. We were keeping an eye on Cole Caufield's condition, but since it was an optional practice, we had to wait for Martin St-Louis's update.

That's when we learned that Caufield would be back in the lineup, replacing Brendan Gallagher. Alexandre Texier will therefore remain in the lineup.

With Cole Caufield returning to the lineup, Brendan Gallagher will sit out the game against the Sharks.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hdFFnpPT9y

— RDS (@RDSca) March 14, 2026 Brendan Gallagher out tonight, but expected to play tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks.

— Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 14, 2026 Details to follow Extension St. Louis has, however, confirmed that Gallagher will play tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks.