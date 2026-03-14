CH: When boldness pays off… and this is just the beginning

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about the reasons why Canada missed out on a gold medal in hockey.

The main reason identified boiled down to a lack of boldness on the part of the decision-makers, who foolishly passed over dominant (but younger) players like Schaefer, Bedard, and Dobson.

They'll have to remember (as we also said in 2006) that it sometimes comes at a high cost to “show respect” to certain individuals like, say, Doughty, Parayko, and Marchand… But, what can you do? The sacrosanct hierarchy is important at Hockey Canada…

That's why, Habs fans, this week I want to tell you: REJOICE! The management of your favorite club has WAY more cojones than that of Team Canada!

Mind you, we already suspected as much, ever since the Slafkovsky draft pick, followed by the Romanov trade just minutes later…

And they've just confirmed it once again with the 2nd call-up this season of Jacob Fowler, just 21 years old, one of only three goalies under 23 in the entire NHL alongside Askarov and Wallstedt.

Habemus cerberus vol. 2!

So, earlier this week, Martin St-Louis probably didn't have much fun meeting with Samuel Montembeault to tell him that his dog had died.

It certainly couldn't have been fun, indeed.

But certain realities had to be faced regarding the Quebec goalie, and St-Louis made the necessary decision—one that was undoubtedly endorsed by his bosses.