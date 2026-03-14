Bryce Pickford’s 44th goal: the WHL record is still within reach

Bryce Pickford is a name that has made a name for itself in Montreal this season, as the young defenseman has gone from an unknown player to one of the Montreal Canadiens' top prospects.

At 19, Pickford is having an absolutely exceptional season in the WHL, which has drawn everyone's attention to his performance with the Medicine Hat Tigers. And right now, the Habs prospect is closing in on the WHL's all-time single-season goal-scoring record for a defenseman.

Indeed, Pickford is racking up goals at a blistering pace, allowing him to etch his name into both his team's history and the league's history.

In fact, last night, in Medicine Hat's 6-3 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Pickford scored his 44th goal of the season and added an assist.