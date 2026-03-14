Alex Bregman: Alex Cora expected to see him again in Boston

In 2025, Alex Bregman played for Boston. He didn't get the long-term deal he was looking for on the market, so he took a shorter contract (three years) with a high annual salary ($40 million) and opt-out clauses after each year.

Do I need to remind you that his agent is Scott Boras? And after a strong season, he decided to opt out of his contract to test the market again. And in the end, he got what he wanted: the Cubs offered him $175 million over the next five years.

And in Boston, it all went down badly. After trading Rafael Devers (whose relationship with the club soured following Bregman's arrival, who stole his third base), seeing Bregman leave frustrated more than a few people.

Alex Cora, the Red Sox manager, noted that his former protégé's decision surprised him, as he had believed Bregman would eventually return. “The day the player signed with the Cubs was a tough one for the Red Sox organization,” the manager said.