A star receiver leaves McGill to join Concordia

Over four seasons, Simmons established himself as one of the most dominant players in Quebec university football, racking up impressive statistics and numerous individual honors.

In 29 college games, the talented receiver caught 150 passes for a total of 2,524 yards and 8 touchdowns, demonstrating remarkable consistency and efficiency. His performances on the field earned him repeated recognition in the Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ), where he was a member of the All-Star Team from 2021 to 2024. As early as 2021, Simmons had distinguished himself by being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, an honor that highlighted his immediate impact from his very first season.

Over the years, he has continued to impress coaches and analysts, earning a spot on the Second All-Star Team and once to the U Sports First Team, a performance that attests to his consistency and influence on the game. His ability to create scoring opportunities and make game-changing passes has made him a major asset to his teams and a constant threat to opposing defenses.

A New Chapter with the Stingers

By choosing to end his career with the Concordia Stingers, Simmons is starting a new chapter, ready to bring his experience and leadership to a team in search of success. The Stingers thus gain a seasoned receiver capable of turning every play into an offensive opportunity, and his presence promises to elevate his teammates' level of play while strengthening their offensive strategy.

With this transfer, college football fans will be able to closely follow the exploits of Darius Simmons, a player who has left his mark on Quebec football through his determination and exceptional talent. His exemplary career inspires young athletes and sports enthusiasts, cementing his place among the leading figures of the RSEQ and U Sports.

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