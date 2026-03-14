A former Alouettes player becomes a columnist for the New York Post

Brandon London made a lasting impression on Canadian football fans during his four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, from 2011 to 2014, before announcing his retirement in June 2015.

Before his stint in the Canadian Football League, London had played in the NFL with teams such as the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A highlight of his career was winning the Super Bowl in 2007 with the Giants, where he was a member of the practice squad, but he still has unforgettable memories of that experience.

Since retiring, Brandon has found his calling in the world of sports media. “I cover all major New York sports for the N.Y. Post, from hockey to football, basketball, and soccer. I don't consider myself a journalist, but I analyze sports with passion,” he explains. During Giants games, he also serves as an announcer and interviewer, sharing his insights live on the MSG Network after the games.

His career transition is based on a combination of academic studies and artistic training. After earning a degree in sociology from the University of Massachusetts, he took theater classes in Montreal and completed a program in Los Angeles, “Become a Host” with Marki Costello, to master the art of public speaking and effective interviewing.

His most memorable moments with the Alouettes

His 2012 season remains etched in his memory: 44 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns—a turning point that restored his confidence and joy on the field. Brandon also recalls his moments with legendary quarterback Anthony Calvillo, particularly during his touchdown pass record in October 2011, an event celebrated by figures like Brett Favre.

Finally, his Super Bowl experience with the New York Giants was a turning point. Between media interviews, parties with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and parades through the city, he realized he wanted to pursue a career in sports media. It was an intense but unforgettable period that shaped his post-football path.

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