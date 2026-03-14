A Classic of World Sport: Canada Has Nothing to Be Ashamed Of

Despite a 5-3 loss to the powerful U.S. team in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic, the Canadian squad should hold their heads high and fully savor a more than satisfactory run.

This quarterfinal game marked a first for Canadian baseball, as the team had never advanced this far in a tournament featuring powerhouses such as Japan, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.

Yes, the Canadians lacked firepower against the Americans, but they battled until the very end, with Mason Miller closing out the game with some scorching pitches.

What we should take away from this Canadian performance is that baseball is thriving in the country and that we need to build on what we've just experienced—namely, a first-place finish in our group with a 3-1 record and our first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals.