2026 Profile: Atlanta Braves

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. Here at Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.
Today, the Braves are on the menu.
2025 Season 2025 was a real nightmare in Atlanta. After years of being serious World Series contenders, the team was completely decimated by injuries and finished the season with a sub-.500 record (76-86). Needless to say, there was no postseason baseball in Atlanta last year. The emergence of Drake Baldwin, who won the National League Rookie of the Year award, was a bright spot, however. And Chris Sale, despite being 36 years old, was so good that he earned a contract extension.