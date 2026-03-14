2026 Profile: Atlanta Braves

This is the second time in a year he's been caught. https://t.co/PwFDtW0rNB— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 3, 2026

Strengths and Weaknesses �� The lineup features solid hitters in Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, and Austin Riley; the rotation is led by Chris Sale and Spencer Strider; and the bullpen isn't bad either, with Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez.

That said, the depth isn't necessarily the best. It's solid in the rotation, but when it comes to the lineup and the bullpen, the team doesn't have a ton of options if its top performers underperform or get injured.

And that, too, is a major weakness in Atlanta: the team has a terrible time staying healthy. Will Ronald Acuña Jr. finally stay healthy… and will he be able to repeat his 2023 feats?