2026 Free Agents: Kent Hughes Will Have to Find Another Way to Improve His Team

Indeed, as Pierre LeBrun explains in his recent article, the free-agent market has taken several hits this season, the most recent being Nick Schmaltz's long-term signing with the Utah Mammoth.Normally, there are still some very interesting names among the free agents on July 1, but this year, with all the contract extensions already signed and others that could follow, it's already a very thin market.Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay's breakout defenseman of the year, and Alex Tuch, a high-caliber power forward in Buffalo, are two excellent options, but they may have already re-signed with their teams by then.

And aside from those two, there really isn't anything very interesting that could allow Kent Hughes to significantly improve his team in the short, medium, or long term. There are good players, but they're mostly on the decline and getting pretty old, which really doesn't fit into the Canadiens' plan.

In short, Kent Hughes would be much better off finding partners to trade with, because the free-agent market will be very thin.

Let's hope the mystery player is a game-changer who ends up in Montreal this summer.