2026 Free Agents: Kent Hughes Will Have to Find Another Way to Improve His Team
Kent Hughes was unable to strengthen his team at the March 6 trade deadline ahead of the playoffs. We know he tried and even came close to acquiring a top-tier mystery player, but to no avail.
The identity of this player remains unknown, despite numerous rumors, but what we do know is that this matter will be revisited this summer, as Kent Hughes explained during his press conference last Friday.
And let's just say the Montreal Canadiens' general manager is wise to already be planning to revisit this deal, because if it isn't through a trade, it will be difficult for Hughes to improve the team. Why? Because the free-agent market is likely to be very thin this summer.
NEW for @TheAthletic: the Nick Schmaltz signing is another hit for a thin UFA market. Will it get further diluted by more contract extensions? The latest on Tuch, Carlson, Andersson and more https://t.co/XEfIoGQOpY via @NYTimes
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 12, 2026