1,000 games with the Habs for Gallagher next season: that’s no longer possible

Félix Forget
1,000 games with the Habs for Gallagher next season: that’s no longer possible
Credit: Brendan Gallagher est encore sous contrat pour trois saisons... et il est inéchangeable.

This morning, we learned that Brendan Gallagher would be benched tonight. This is big news, given that, as we know, he holds a certain status within the team.
He's been here for nearly 15 years, wears an A on his jersey, and hasn't been scratched since the first game of his career: seeing him get scratched is a big deal.

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