1,000 games with the Habs for Gallagher next season: that’s no longer possible

There is still a scenario in which Gallagher could reach the 1,000-game career milestone next season, though it is rather unlikely. It would require the Habs to trade him next season to a team that has played at least one fewer game than him, meaning Gallagher could play 85 games in 2026-27.

But we can all agree that this scenario is pretty unlikely… and it doesn't change the fact that he won't be able to reach the 1,000-game mark in Montreal next season. If he wants to achieve that, it will have to happen under a future contract. It's worth noting that this also brings an end to the unlikely “Iron Man” streak Gallagher had been carrying for the past few years. After years plagued by injuries, Gally had played in the Habs' last 175 games prior to tonight's match.

Following Cole Caufield on Wednesday, another such streak has come to an end for the Habs. Nick Suzuki's streak (519 consecutive games), however, remains active.