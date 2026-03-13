Top 5: Michael Pezzetta throws down the gloves, but no one comes to Auston Matthews’ defense
Last night, almost all the teams were in action. 28 to be exact. Here are the results and highlights:
1. Michael Pezzetta drops the gloves in his first appearance with the Leafs Finally. For the first time this season, Michael Pezzetta was in the NHL, with the Toronto Maple Leafs. And in his first appearance on the ice, he dropped the gloves.
Pezzetta's parents stressfully watching on as their son fights in his debut for their hometown team

There was no shortage of action in Toronto, as the Leafs won 6-4. In fact, it was Craig Berube's team's first win since February 3. It was about time.
LEAFS WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWIN!
Auston Matthews found the back of the net. His first goal since January 27. You read that right.
THE GOAL DROUGHT IS OVER! AUSTON MATTHEWS MAKES IT A ONE-GOAL GAME! But Matthews' game turned into a nightmare shortly after.
Radko Gudas kneed him. Both players' games were over. Gudas was ejected, of course.
Radko Gudas received a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing Auston Matthews. Matthews has since left the game

A phone hearing is expected. Will he face the Habs in the coming days? You can see the Leafs lack leadership when teammates react like that after the hit…
I mean, the reaction from 53 and 88 is really something, and then 44 is like “I guess I should at least make it look like I might do something if no one else will.”
No team just watches its captain get shanked without any response.
Hideous hit, very ugly scene thereafter.
