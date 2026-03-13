The possible link between Texier’s contract and Zharovsky’s arrival

Could it be that behind Texier's contract extension, there was also a hidden incentive to encourage Milstein to, in turn, convince the Salavat Yulaev Ufa management to let Zharovsky go in the spring, as was the case with Demidov last year?

The Canadiens would have quite a team next year with Hage and Zharovsky in the mix. A team that wouldn't need Texier, mind you… Maybe it's a conspiracy theory? But you know, sometimes, favors do get returned. We'll see next month if I was completely off base (which is possible).