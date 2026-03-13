The Eagles are ruling out (for now) a trade involving A.J. Brown to the Rams or the Patriots
The situation surrounding star wide receiver A. J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles is drawing a lot of attention in the National Football League, as significant trade discussions have recently taken place with two interested teams.
The Eagles are playing the waiting game regarding A.J. Brown
According to reports currently circulating, the Philadelphia Eagles have indeed held serious discussions with the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots regarding a potential trade involving A. J. Brown.
However, no deal is imminent at this time.
Both teams remain interested in the star wide receiver's services, but Philadelphia prefers to take its time before making a final decision. Talks could resume later this spring, possibly as June 1st approaches, a key date in NFL salary management.
A major issue regarding the salary cap
The Philadelphia Eagles' caution is primarily driven by financial considerations.
If the organization decided to trade A. J. Brown before June 1, the team would have to absorb approximately $43 million in “dead cap” for the current season — a major impact on its financial flexibility.
On the other hand, a trade after June 1 would significantly change the equation. In this scenario, the cap hit would drop to approximately $16.4 million, while allowing the Eagles to free up approximately $7 million in cap space.
This difference explains why Philadelphia might prefer to wait before making a trade.
A very high price demanded by Philadelphia
Even though discussions have taken place, the Philadelphia Eagles do not seem in a hurry to part with their offensive star.
The organization is reportedly asking for an extremely high return, namely multiple first-round picks, as well as other significant assets, to agree to let A. J. Brown go.
For now, neither the Los Angeles Rams nor the New England Patriots have been willing to meet these demands.
A story to watch in the coming weeks
For now, the status quo remains: A. J. Brown remains a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, the matter is far from settled. If discussions resume as June 1st approaches, the financial dynamics could make a trade much more realistic.
In the NFL, this type of situation often evolves quickly—and with two major teams already expressing interest, this story could heat up again in the coming weeks.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
Even though discussions have taken place, the Philadelphia Eagles do not seem in a hurry to part with their offensive star.
The organization is reportedly asking for an extremely high return, namely multiple first-round picks, as well as other significant assets, to agree to let A. J. Brown go.
For now, neither the Los Angeles Rams nor the New England Patriots have been willing to meet these demands.
A story to watch in the coming weeks
For now, the status quo remains: A. J. Brown remains a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, the matter is far from settled. If discussions resume as June 1st approaches, the financial dynamics could make a trade much more realistic.
In the NFL, this type of situation often evolves quickly—and with two major teams already expressing interest, this story could heat up again in the coming weeks.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.