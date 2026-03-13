The Eagles are ruling out (for now) a trade involving A.J. Brown to the Rams or the Patriots

The situation surrounding star wide receiver A. J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles is drawing a lot of attention in the National Football League , as significant trade discussions have recently taken place with two interested teams. The Eagles are playing the waiting game regarding A.J. Brown

According to reports currently circulating, the Philadelphia Eagles have indeed held serious discussions with the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots regarding a potential trade involving A. J. Brown.

However, no deal is imminent at this time.

Both teams remain interested in the star wide receiver's services, but Philadelphia prefers to take its time before making a final decision. Talks could resume later this spring, possibly as June 1st approaches, a key date in NFL salary management.