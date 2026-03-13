The CH could end up in a situation similar to that of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark
The goalie situation is causing quite a stir in Montreal. This afternoon, the Canadiens acquired Hunter Shepard, a 30-year-old AHL goaltender, and Jake Chiasson from the Senators in exchange for Riley Kidney.
The arrival of a new goaltender in Laval to back up Kaapo Kähkönen suggests that the organization does not (likely) plan to send Jacob Fowler back anytime soon and that Samuel Montembeault may have played his last game in a Habs uniform. And although he has played only one game, many are already wondering if Fowler shouldn't be the starter in the first playoff game. Even if some people may be getting ahead of themselves, there's no denying that the Habs are likely to start next season with Fowler and Jakub Dobes as their goaltending duo.
However, Nicolas Cloutier, who was a guest on The Sick Podcast, thinks it wouldn't be impossible for Montreal to trade Dobes before next season, though it's unlikely.
Will Jakub Dobes be with the Habs next season?#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @NCloutierTVA pic.twitter.com/8UrVgojEPF — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 13, 2026