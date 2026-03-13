The CH could end up in a situation similar to that of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark

If Fowler has a strong finish to the season and establishes himself as the team's number one, the organization might prefer to bring in a veteran goaltender to back up the young netminder.Nevertheless, Cloutier is very comfortable with the idea of starting next season with the young goaltending duo and believes the Habs could find themselves in a situation similar to that of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark in Boston a few years ago.In fact, Stéphane Waite and Guillaume Lefrançois discussed the goalie situation, particularly Montembault, on the Sortie de Zone podcast.