The CFL officially arrives in Quebec City

The Montreal Alouettes have confirmed that their 2026 training camp will take place in Quebec City , a decision that will allow fans in the capital to see the team up close for nearly three weeks.

The organization will set up shop from May 10 to 29 at the PEPS sports complex at Laval University.

During this period, the players will train almost every day on the field, and several sessions will be open to the public. The first training session open to fans is scheduled for Sunday, May 10 in the afternoon, offering a unique opportunity to watch the team's new faces and veterans as they prepare for the season.

This initiative will also allow soccer fans to experience the atmosphere of a professional training camp, as players vie for a spot on the final roster. The coaches will use these intensive weeks to evaluate the rookies, test different lineups, and lay the groundwork for the season.

Alouettes General Manager, Danny Maciocia, expressed great enthusiasm about temporarily relocating the team to the nation's capital. According to him, collaborating with the prestigious Rouge et Or program at Laval University represents an ideal opportunity for the organization.

Maciocia particularly highlights the quality of Université Laval's athletic facilities, which offer a perfect environment for a high-level training camp. He also believes that the support of Quebec City fans could give the team an extra boost before the official start of the season.

Quebec City does indeed have a long tradition of football and a passionate fan base, thanks in large part to the Rouge et Or's success in the university league.

Two preseason games ahead of the 2026 season

In addition to this training camp, the Alouettes will also play two preseason games against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir. The first game will take place in Montreal, while the second will be held in the nation's capital, in Ottawa.

These games will serve to evaluate players in game situations and fine-tune the team's strategies before the start of the season.

At the conclusion of training camp on May 30, the Alouettes will officially unveil their final roster for the 2026 season of the Canadian Football League.

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