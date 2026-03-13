The Canadiens trade Riley Kidney to the Senators

The NHL trade deadline is now behind us. For the past week, teams in the Bettman circuit have been prohibited from making trades… but in reality, we're still seeing a few go through.

Why? The trade deadline hasn't passed yet in the AHL, which means some teams are looking to strengthen their farm teams. And just moments ago, the Habs made a move in that direction: the club traded Riley Kidney, a former second-round pick, to the Senators.

In return, the Canadiens acquired two players whose contracts are expiring: forward Jake Chiasson (who will play in Trois-Rivières)… but most importantly, goaltender Hunter Shepard, who is heading to Laval.

And that's a good sign for those who want to see Jacob Fowler finish the season in Montreal.