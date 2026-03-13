Sidney Crosby sent a message to cheer on Team Canada
Tonight, Canada and the United States will face off in their quarterfinal match. As you know, this is a highly anticipated game.
Here is the U.S. lineup for tonight's game. It's… quite a lineup.
Tonight, Canada and the United States will face off in their quarterfinal match. As you know, this is a highly anticipated game.
Here is the U.S. lineup for tonight's game. It's… quite a lineup.
Tonight's starting lineup against Canada pic.twitter.com/2Avjv87ySK— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 13, 2026
Even though Canada's chances of winning are slim, the guys here will take the field with the intention of doing what the Italians did: play the role of spoiler and win.
You have to believe, and that's why the Canadian players are no doubt happy to have the support of hockey players. Sidney Crosby, Jon Cooper, and Jarome Iginla took the time to send a message to the baseball players. The message was shared with all the players, who appreciated the support.
When Sidney Crosby wishes you good luck, it must help.
Jon Cooper, Jarome Iginla, and Sidney Crosby sent good luck messages to Canada's WBC team ahead of their quarterfinal clash with the USA pic.twitter.com/hYm5fx7Fmd— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2026
Hockey players know what it feels like to lose to the Americans. It happened to both the men's and women's teams in the finals of the most recent Olympic Games.
That's why the hockey players said that even though making it to the quarterfinals is a big deal, they shouldn't think that's all they need to be satisfied with.
To draw inspiration from the hockey players, the baseball team chose to wear a Team Canada hockey uniform during practice for tonight's game, which will take place at 8 p.m.
It looks promising.
pic.twitter.com/4C0w561WBv— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 13, 2026
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