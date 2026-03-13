Sidney Crosby sent a message to cheer on Team Canada

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Sidney Crosby sent a message to cheer on Team Canada
Credit: Olympics

Tonight, Canada and the United States will face off in their quarterfinal match. As you know, this is a highly anticipated game.

Here is the U.S. lineup for tonight's game. It's… quite a lineup.

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