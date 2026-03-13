Sidney Crosby sent a message to cheer on Team Canada

Tonight's starting lineup against Canada pic.twitter.com/2Avjv87ySK— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 13, 2026

Even though Canada's chances of winning are slim, the guys here will take the field with the intention of doing what the Italians did: play the role of spoiler and win.

You have to believe, and that's why the Canadian players are no doubt happy to have the support of hockey players. Sidney Crosby, Jon Cooper, and Jarome Iginla took the time to send a message to the baseball players. The message was shared with all the players, who appreciated the support.

When Sidney Crosby wishes you good luck, it must help.