Randy Arozarena is still mad at Cal Raleigh: the proof is on Instagram

We all know the story: Randy Arozarena (Mexico) tried to shake hands with Cal Raleigh (United States) during an at-bat at the World Baseball Classic… Raleigh, who normally plays alongside Arozarena in Seattle, refused to shake his hand. And Arozarena made a big deal out of it by harshly criticizing Raleigh in the media… Dan Wilson, the Mariners' manager, even got involved because the story had blown up so much…

Raleigh tried to put out the fire by saying Arozarena was his brother, but the Mexican wouldn't have any of it. We've seen Mexico teammates sharing Instagram Stories about it…

But now, the outfielder has taken matters into his own hands. Arozarena shared a Story showing opponents at the Classic hugging each other. It says that it's possible to have respect for others despite the context of the World Baseball Classic.