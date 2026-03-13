Radko Gudas suspended for five games for his actions toward Auston Matthews

Raphael Simard
Radko Gudas suspended for five games for his actions toward Auston Matthews
Credit: X

Radko Gudas's actions didn't go over well. After all, this isn't the first time he's done something like this.
What's more, he ended the season for one of the league's best players.
Today, he had a telephone hearing with the NHL. That means the maximum suspension is five games. And that's exactly what he received.

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