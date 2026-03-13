Radko Gudas suspended for five games for his actions toward Auston Matthews
Radko Gudas's actions didn't go over well. After all, this isn't the first time he's done something like this.
What's more, he ended the season for one of the league's best players.
Today, he had a telephone hearing with the NHL. That means the maximum suspension is five games. And that's exactly what he received.
Anaheim's Radko Gudas has been suspended for five games for kneeing Toronto's Auston Matthews. https://t.co/jBq3cksIMt
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 14, 2026
Okay, he received the maximum suspension, but he should have been summoned in person in the first place… Matthews' agent is furious, by the way…
Asked Auston Matthews' agent, Judd Moldaver, about his response to the ruling. Here is his reply: “In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked that the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and a 5-game suspension are laughable and preposterous.
While… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 14, 2026