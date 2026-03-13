Pierre-Karl Péladeau comments on the Alouettes’ visit to Quebec City

The Montreal Alouettes will kick off their training camp for the 2026 season in Quebec City , providing players with an ideal environment to prepare for the new season of the Canadian Football League .

From May 10 to 29, under the guidance of head coach Jason Maas and his coaching staff, the athletes will train at PEPS at Laval University, in the renowned facilities of the Rouge et Or.

The camp will be largely open to the public, with on-field practices taking place almost daily. Residents of Quebec City and the surrounding area are invited to attend the sessions for free, allowing fans to meet the players and follow the team's preparations up close. The first public practice will take place on Sunday, May 10, in the afternoon.

The team will play two preseason games as part of this camp. The first will be held on Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium against the Ottawa Redblacks, while the second will take place on Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at TD Place. The camp will conclude on May 30 with the announcement of the official roster for the 2026 season by General Manager Danny Maciocia and his staff.

A Strong Partnership Between Québec and the Alouettes

This year, the choice of Québec City is part of an ongoing strategic partnership with Laval University. The leaders of the Rouge et Or, the rector Sophie D'Amours and the director of athletic activities Julie Dionne have made first-rate facilities available to host the camp.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, owner of the Alouettes, emphasizes the importance of this partnership in strengthening the bond between professional football and the citizens of Quebec City, while Danny Maciocia notes that this step will contribute to the development of football in the region. Laval University also says it is proud to make its facilities available to the team and its fans, offering a unique experience to students, fans, and professional players.

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