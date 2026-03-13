Patrik Laine, the center and defenseman: stop holding your breath for him

This morning, the Canadiens held practice. Naturally, with everything that's been going on over the past few days, there was quite a bit to keep an eye on, as you can imagine. There's no shortage of stories with the Canadiens.

What did we notice? 1. Cole Caufield was present. He was also on a regular line and in his spot on the power play, which is good news. Remember that he's been sick recently and didn't play on Wednesday.

The fact that no one was absent due to a virus is a good thing.