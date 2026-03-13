MLB in Brief: Jose Berrios to See a Doctor | A Strange Feeling

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday for a follow-up to his recent MRI that revealed right-elbow inflammation— David Singh (@ByDavidSingh) March 13, 2026
Trey Yesavage, meanwhile, will pitch on Monday.
Trey Yesavage will throw back at the #BlueJays' complex on Monday. They want to increase his pitch count from the 35 pitches he threw last time, so he'll pitch 2–3 innings. Yesavage could, in theory, pitch one more time toward the end of camp, which could bring his pitch count up to 60+? But it's all to be determined. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 13, 2026
A strange feeling Ernie Clement loves the Classic, but he misses the Blue Jays.
Ernie Clement said the US vs. Canada matchup feels “weird to me.”As much as he's loved his first #WBC experience, he “misses the boys (Blue Jays),”and can't wait to get back to camp. pic.twitter.com/ZleOIojBSk — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 13, 2026
Speaking of the Blue Jays, some roster cuts have been made.
ROSTER MOVES: The following players have been reassigned to Minor League camp – RHP Chad Dallas RHP Ryan Jennings RHP CJ Van Eyk C Aaron Parker INF Cutter Coffey pic.twitter.com/VG7oA55tQY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 13, 2026
Bryan Abreu, the closer
Bryan Abreu said the Astros haven't approached him about an extension, but unless Houston has an incredible offer, it would make little sense to sign one. Abreu could reset the market for non-closer relievers this winter. Some comps here – https://t.co/me9l8hLRdU— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 13, 2026
Our new logo Thanks to Josée Tellier for the design.
Thanks to @MissTellier (for the design) and to Pascal Harvey for our new logo With the new season approaching and the site celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, the timing was right for a little change pic.twitter.com/7XkoZODchr — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 13, 2026
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