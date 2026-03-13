Michael Hage’s arrival in the NHL: “I’d try him on the first line”

Extension Fan-F1.com provides live coverage of Formula 1 races For the past few days, a new F1 website has been available to Quebec motorsports fans. Owned by OBOX.Media&Audience, Fan-F1 (https://fan-f1.com/fr/) travels the globe to provide on-site coverage of races in the World Championship of the premier class of motorsport. After Australia last week, Fan-F1 reporters are in China this week to cover the Shanghai Grand Prix. The site, accredited by the FIA and publishing content in seven languages, has access to the paddocks, drivers, and behind-the-scenes of the F1 circus. In addition to covering day-to-day Formula 1 activities, Fan-F1 also promises text and video reports on the inner workings of F1. You'll also find statistics on drivers and teams from 1950 to the present. To mark its launch, Fan-F1 is organizing a major contest in the coming weeks. Quebec racing fans will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix taking place in Montreal next May.

When Cole Caufield made the jump to the pros, he quickly made an impact on the team. He played well in the 2021 playoffs, and people were already talking about him as a key player.I have a feeling it could be the same with Michael Hage. That would be interesting, at least, because the Habs have worked hard in recent months to improve their top six. Kent Hughes tried to find a partner to pair him with to add some offensive punch to the team, but it didn't work out in the end. But the solution might be found within the organization (and it might be named Michael Hage).Obviously, that would put a lot of pressure on the kid's shoulders… but hey. We saw at the World Junior Championship that he's capable of stepping up in big moments, and that, too, could be interesting for the Canadiens in a way.Michael Hage on the first line when he arrives in the National Hockey League—I don't hate that idea. Let's give the kid a chance, as they say so well in Quebec slang…