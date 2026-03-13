Michael Hage’s arrival in the NHL: “I’d try him on the first line”
Michael Hage is one of the Canadiens' top prospects.
The forward is having a stellar season in the NCAA… and he could join the Habs once his NCAA campaign comes to an end. But one question remains: if the young player joins the Canadiens, what will his role be within the Montreal lineup?
If Nicolas Cloutier (Sick Podcast) were the team's coach, Hage would have the opportunity to quickly prove himself on the team's first line. And you know what? I agree with the TVA Sports reporter. We need a player to line up with Caufield and Suzuki because I'd like to see Slaf return to the second line, even though things have been going really well for him lately. And we know Hage has the talent to take on an important role fairly quickly.
Nicolas Cloutier: “I would try Hage on the first line”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @NCloutierTVA pic.twitter.com/apQWaWJrA9
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 13, 2026