Matthew Knies on a potential trade: “I’m not sure if it will be considered this summer”

So one might wonder, assuming he was the player the Habs were targeting, whether Kent Hughes missed his chance to acquire him. Because, in reality, we don't even know if the Leafs' GM, Brad Treliving, will still be in his position by then.

His hypothetical successor might not necessarily want to trade Knies… and maybe Treliving won't want to reconsider all of this either, you know. It's not impossible, in fact, that a trade could happen after all. That said, what Pagnotta is saying is that just because Knies' name has been floating around this week doesn't mean it will necessarily be on the market this summer. Things have time to change between now and then, basically. And with the mess going on in Toronto right now, who knows what's going to happen with the Leafs over the next few months… In Brief– Speaking of the Leafs.