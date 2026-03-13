Matthew Knies on a potential trade: “I’m not sure if it will be considered this summer”
For the past week, Matthew Knies has been a hot topic in Montreal. There's been buzz that the Habs tried to acquire him at the last trade deadline… though not everyone agrees on that either. And of course, the Canadiens' management can't publicly confirm or deny any of this. That said, we recall that Kent Hughes, when he spoke about his mystery trade (which didn't go through), mentioned that it might be revisited this summer. Except that… According to David Pagnotta, who doesn't believe Knies was the player the Habs were targeting, there was a chance Knies could have been traded last week. That said, it doesn't mean it will definitely be considered this summer. And Pagnotta “isn't convinced” that it will be.
David Pagnotta: Re Matthew Knies rumors: There was speculation all week that Toronto was listening. I'm told “there was a chance,” at one point, that he could've been moved. I'm not convinced that's explored again this summer – Fourth Period (3/9) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 13, 2026