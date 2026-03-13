Luke Mittelstadt signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

It's worth remembering that the Canadiens wanted to sign Mittelstadt at the end of last season, and he wanted to go back to school. They have a lot of faith in this player. https://t.co/EELMH3jOhA

— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 13, 2026

Extension of Contract Of course, we'll also be keeping an eye on Michael Hage's situation between now and the end of the NCAA season.

university, but we all expect him to make the jump to the pros…

This is a great addition because Mittelstadt will bring depth to the team's blue line.Let's not forget that defenseman Adam Engstrom is still injured… and that the Rocket is currently battling for first place in its division. The plan in Laval is to finish the season on a high note, and I'll be curious to see if Mittelstadt can help the team in his own way.It's worth noting that the Canadiens also wanted to offer him a contract at the end of last season. The player decided to complete his fourth year in college, and now he's just taken the next step in his development.The Canadiens' management really likes him, then. And it makes you wonder if the young player has a future in Montreal, even with all the left-handed defensemen in town…