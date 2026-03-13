Luke Mittelstadt signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

Marc-Olivier Cook
Luke Mittelstadt signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Interesting news from the Canadiens. Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt has signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal club after his NCAA season came to an end.
Mittelstadt has also signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract, which will allow him to join the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season. It should also be noted that his two-year contract will begin at the start of the 2026-2027 season:

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