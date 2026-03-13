Luke Mittelstadt signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens
Interesting news from the Canadiens. Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt has signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal club after his NCAA season came to an end.
Mittelstadt has also signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract, which will allow him to join the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season. It should also be noted that his two-year contract will begin at the start of the 2026-2027 season:
The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of a two-year entry-level contract (2026-2027 to 2027-2028) with defenseman Luke Mittelstadt.
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— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2026
So another left-handed defenseman is joining the organization. Luke Mittelstadt (who is Casey's brother) is 5'11”, weighs 180 pounds, and has a more defensive style of play on the ice. He recorded 21 points in his final season with the University of Minnesota (in 36 games) and spent four years in the NCAA. But for the Rocket, this is a great addition.