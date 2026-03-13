“Logan Mailloux is becoming one of the Blues’ best defensemen”
Last July, the Habs and the Blues traded young players. While the Habs acquired Zachary Bolduc, Logan Mailloux headed to St. Louis in return. It was a pretty substantial trade, let's be honest.
And at the start of the season, the Canadiens seemed to have made a lucky move. Bolduc started the season on fire, while Mailloux was struggling so much that he was sent down to the AHL.
Except that recently, the tide has been quietly turning. While Bolduc isn't scoring anymore (even though he isn't necessarily playing badly), Mailloux is making a name for himself with the Blues.
To the point where Andy Strickland, who covers the Blues, said the team really pulled off a great move with that trade… because Mailloux is becoming one of the best defensemen in St. Louis.
What a trade: Logan Mailloux for Zach Bolduc…emerging as a top blueliner for the #stlblues. Trust the process!
— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 13, 2026