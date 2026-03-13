“Logan Mailloux is becoming one of the Blues’ best defensemen”

And fundamentally, he isn't necessarily wrong. Justin Faulk's departure has opened up ice time on the Blues' blue line… and Mailloux has averaged 22:20 of ice time per game since the start of the month. He's being used on the team's top defensive pairing (with Philip Broberg) and is being asked to log significant minutes, particularly late in games to protect his team's lead. And in six games during this stretch, the defenseman has still managed to score two goals.

It should be noted, however, that in terms of his defensive play, there are still areas to refine. It isn't always easy for him in his own zone… but the fact remains that the Blues have a 5-0-1 record in March, a stretch during which Mailloux has begun to take on a more prominent role.

The Habs aren't unhappy with Bolduc either… but it feels like the Blues are also getting their money's worth. So that's a good thing.

Overtime

Fan-F1.com provides live coverage of Formula 1 races

For the past few days, a new F1 website has been available to Quebec motorsport fans. Owned by OBOX.Media&Audience, Fan-F1 (https://fan-f1.com/fr/) travels the globe to provide on-site coverage of the races in the World Championship of the premier class of motorsport.

After Australia last week, Fan-F1 reporters are in China this week to cover the Shanghai Grand Prix. The site, accredited by the FIA and publishing content in seven languages, has access to the paddocks, the drivers, and behind the scenes of the F1 circus.

In addition to covering day-to-day Formula 1 activities, Fan-F1 also promises text and video reports on the inner workings of F1. You'll also find statistics on drivers and teams from 1950 to the present.

To celebrate its launch, Fan-F1 is planning a major contest in the coming weeks. Quebec motorsports fans will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix taking place in Montreal next May.

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