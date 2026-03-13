Jerry Jones breaks his silence on the Cowboys’ interest in Maxx Crosby

The show, hosted by Guy A. Lepage returns this Sunday with a diverse lineup of guests, ranging from the arts to politics, entrepreneurship, and social media.

Last week sparked a lot of discussion due to the highly polarizing presence of Angine de Poitrine. This time, the team at Tout le monde en parle seems to have opted for a more traditional format, but one that is just as rich in content.

Viewers can therefore expect a show featuring diverse, informative, and sometimes even inspiring discussions.