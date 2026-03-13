Jerry Jones breaks his silence on the Cowboys’ interest in Maxx Crosby

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After a particularly eventful week in the Quebec media landscape, the March 15, 2026 episode of Tout le monde en parle, featuring special guests, promises a very different tone.
The show, hosted by Guy A. Lepage returns this Sunday with a diverse lineup of guests, ranging from the arts to politics, entrepreneurship, and social media.
Last week sparked a lot of discussion due to the highly polarizing presence of Angine de Poitrine. This time, the team at Tout le monde en parle seems to have opted for a more traditional format, but one that is just as rich in content.
Viewers can therefore expect a show featuring diverse, informative, and sometimes even inspiring discussions.
Culture, humor, and current events at the heart of the show
Culture will play a major role in this edition. Actress Anne Dorval will be joined by writer Kev Lambert. The two artists will discuss the play Que notre joie demeure, a project that is attracting a lot of attention in the cultural community.
Comedy will also be represented thanks to a visit from Tommy Néron. The comedian will take advantage of his appearance on the show to discuss his very first show, titled Les fleurs poussent encore, a landmark project in his young career.
On the news and analysis side, two figures well known to the Quebec public will also be around the table. Political columnist Chantal Hébert and economic journalist Gérald Fillion will offer their perspectives on the political and economic issues that shaped the week.
Their discussion should help viewers better understand the major issues making headlines.
Influencers, social engagement, and human stories
The show will also feature guests from other sectors of Quebec society. Philanthropist and entrepreneur Claire Trottier will be stopping by to discuss her social commitment and the causes close to her heart.
The online world will be represented by the influencer couple Lysandre Nadeau and Claude Bégin. Their presence is expected to bring a more contemporary touch to the discussion, particularly regarding the realities of content creation and digital projects.
Finally, true to tradition, the show will also welcome a guest from a region of Quebec. Renée Leblanc-Paulin, a butcher in Trois-Pistoles, will come to share her story and her journey.
After the debates and controversy that surrounded the previous week, this episode of Tout le monde en parle March 15, 2026 guests promises to be a more unifying evening, where discussions are expected to take place in a calmer atmosphere, while offering viewers a range of stories and perspectives.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
Culture will play a major role in this edition. Actress Anne Dorval will be joined by writer Kev Lambert. The two artists will discuss the play Que notre joie demeure, a project that is attracting a lot of attention in the cultural community.
Comedy will also be represented thanks to a visit from Tommy Néron. The comedian will take advantage of his appearance on the show to discuss his very first show, titled Les fleurs poussent encore, a landmark project in his young career.
On the news and analysis side, two figures well known to the Quebec public will also be around the table. Political columnist Chantal Hébert and economic journalist Gérald Fillion will offer their perspectives on the political and economic issues that shaped the week.
Their discussion should help viewers better understand the major issues making headlines.