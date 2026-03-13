James Pearce Jr. has been found guilty

The defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons , James Pearce Jr. , is at the center of a serious legal case in Florida.

The 22-year-old player was found guilty of several charges related to an incident that occurred on February 7 in Miami-Dade County, according to reports by ESPN.

The charges against him include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to flee from authorities, andviolent resistance during his arrest. The case quickly drew the attention of the sports world due to the severity of the events described in the case file.

According to available information, the incident reportedly began when Pearce allegedly followed the car of his former partner, Rickea Jackson, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks. The player then reportedly rammed the basketball player's vehicle several times as she attempted to drive to a police station to seek help.

When authorities intervened, Pearce reportedly fled in his car. The chase reportedly ended, however, after an accident at an intersection. The player then allegedly got out of his vehicle and attempted to escape on foot before being intercepted by police.

Reports also indicate that he physically resisted arrest. After being taken into custody, he was taken to a detention center where he spent the night before being released the next day after posting $20,500 in bail.

Disturbing allegations and a climate of fear

In court documents filed a few days after the incident, Rickea Jackson stated that she feared for her safety during the confrontation. In particular, she indicated in a request for a restraining order that the situation had led her to believe her life was in danger.

The WNBA player also claims to have been a victim of intimidation and aggressive behavior in the past. According to reports, authorities have received several calls since November regarding incidents involving Pearce, although Jackson's name does not always appear in official reports.

This case could now have significant repercussions on the Falcons player's career, as the situation continues to be reviewed by the judicial system.

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