It’s Mike’s fault at Rona
Jacob Fowler's recall (along with his excellent performance) confirms one thing: the Canadiens aren't afraid to make big decisions this season. Samuel Montembeault's situation had become problematic, and the Habs made a decision.
As a result, right now, we see Samuel Montembeault as the #3 goalie in town… and we wonder if he'll get the chance to play a little more this season.
Naturally, we wonder what caused his season to take such a turn. His injury from the 2025 playoffs is supposedly far behind him, and the Habs have confirmed that he isn't injured right now. It's clearly the mental aspect that's the hardest part. But even though we know he'll work hard to get his spot back, we still wonder what's causing all this.
And in my opinion, it's clear: it's Mike's fault at Rona. Yes, for those wondering, I'm being sarcastic.
If Luc Gélinas can pin Félix Riopel's setbacks on Alex Ovechkin, Mario Lemieux, Carey Price, and Patrick Roy, we can pin Monty's misfortunes on McDonald's. Right? We know it (do we know it?): there are McDonald's and EA Sports curses in the world of sports. And this year, after his McDonald's commercials with Mike at Rona and for the collectible sticks, Monty started to struggle. That must be THE reason for his struggles, right? #SarcasticAgain
Very cool video showing Samuel Montembeault's “Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine” mask, which was made for a @McDonaldsCanada commercial (see in 2nd post). & : @JBoAirbrush pic.twitter.com/5WSbTWlukz
— Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) November 18, 2025