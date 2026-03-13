It’s Mike’s fault at Rona

Of course, we know there's more to the Quebec goalie's season than just curses. But as they say, we're looking everywhere for answers to understand what happened with the goalie. After all, the contrast with last year is striking. It's hard to explain. But in reality, the answer probably comes from Luc Gélinas. In his five-volume series on Félix Riopel, it was Ovechkin's fault, Lemieux's, Price's, Roy's… and finally, Félix Riopel's.

In the end, it will be up to Monty to step up. And it won't be easy between now and the end of the season, despite all the will in the world and despite the fact that he's a good jack.