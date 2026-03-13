Here are the best players still available on the NFL free-agent market
The National Football League free agency period is in full swing, but several talented players have yet to find a team.
Although several major signings have already been finalized, some stars remain available and could still make a significant impact for teams looking to bolster their rosters.
According to an analysis published by Matt Bowen, several experienced and still productive players are among the top free agents still without a contract. This list takes into account age, positional value, production potential, and versatility across different systems.
Star veterans still available
Among the best-known names still available on the market are two experienced quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Despite their advanced age, these two veterans could still help a team seeking stability at football's most important position.
Rodgers, who will turn 42 next season, still threw 24 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions last season. Cousins, for his part, remains an effective quarterback in systems focused on the running game and play-action.
Among wide receivers, several high-profile players are also available, including Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Hollywood Brown. Diggs surpassed the 1,000-yard mark during his final season with the New England Patriots, while Samuel remains a dangerous player after the catch.
Defensive players capable of making an immediate impact
On the defensive side, several experienced pass rushers are also drawing attention. These include Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney and Haason Reddick.
Even though some of them have slowed down slightly due to age or injuries, they remain capable of contributing in specific roles, particularly as specialists in pressuring the opposing quarterback.
Another highly respected veteran is linebacker Bobby Wagner. At 36, he continues to produce defensively, finishing among the league leaders in tackles last season.
Highly Sought-After Linemen Players such as Rasheed Walker, Taylor Decker and Cam Robinson could quickly attract interest from teams in need of protection for their quarterback.
On the offensive line, solid veterans like Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Kevin Zeitler also represent attractive options for stabilizing an offensive unit.
With several weeks still to go before training camp begins, many of these players are expected to find a new team. In a league as competitive as the National Football League, experience and depth can often make the difference when a team is aiming for the playoffs.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
On the offensive line, solid veterans like Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Kevin Zeitler also represent attractive options for stabilizing an offensive unit.
With several weeks still to go before training camp begins, many of these players are expected to find a new team. In a league as competitive as the National Football League, experience and depth can often make the difference when a team is aiming for the playoffs.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.