Here are the best players still available on the NFL free-agent market

The National Football League free agency period is in full swing, but several talented players have yet to find a team.

Although several major signings have already been finalized, some stars remain available and could still make a significant impact for teams looking to bolster their rosters.

According to an analysis published by Matt Bowen, several experienced and still productive players are among the top free agents still without a contract. This list takes into account age, positional value, production potential, and versatility across different systems.

Star veterans still available

Among the best-known names still available on the market are two experienced quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Despite their advanced age, these two veterans could still help a team seeking stability at football's most important position.

Rodgers, who will turn 42 next season, still threw 24 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions last season. Cousins, for his part, remains an effective quarterback in systems focused on the running game and play-action.

Among wide receivers, several high-profile players are also available, including Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Hollywood Brown. Diggs surpassed the 1,000-yard mark during his final season with the New England Patriots, while Samuel remains a dangerous player after the catch.