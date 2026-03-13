Canada Eliminated from the World Classic

Today featured two World Baseball Classic games: South Korea vs. the Dominican Republic and the United States vs. Canada. The two winners will face off in the semifinals on Sunday. As expected, the Dominicans made short work of the Koreans. The game ended in the seventh inning (10-0) due to the mercy rule. Austin Wells hit the game-winning home run. The Dominicans were exciting once again. The guys were powerful and fast.

But of course, what everyone was watching today was mainly the showdown between Canada and the United States. The Americans were heavy favorites, but still: it looked promising. The United States quickly took the lead in the first inning. And in the third, a wild pitch by Abraham Toro opened the door for the Americans, who made it 3-0. In the sixth, the Americans made it 5-0 on two runs off Phillippe Aumont… but the Canadians weren't done yet. Tyler Black drove in Owen Caissie late in the sixth, and Bo Naylor then hit a two-run homer to make it 5-3. We had a game.