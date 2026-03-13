Bruno Heppell shares his thoughts on the Maxx Crosby saga

The situation surrounding Maxx Crosby has sparked a lot of reaction in the National Football League in recent hours.

After appearing to say goodbye to the fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, a trade that was supposed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens was ultimately called off on Wednesday night.

This turn of events surprised many observers, as Crosby's departure had seemed imminent. The defensive end has been one of the most dominant players on the Raiders' defense for several seasons and is a cornerstone of the organization.

According to some reports, the deal was far enough along that several media outlets reported a trade to Baltimore was about to be finalized. However, the process ultimately stalled before official confirmation.