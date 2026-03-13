Bruno Heppell shares his thoughts on the Maxx Crosby saga
The situation surrounding Maxx Crosby has sparked a lot of reaction in the National Football League in recent hours.
After appearing to say goodbye to the fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, a trade that was supposed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens was ultimately called off on Wednesday night.
This turn of events surprised many observers, as Crosby's departure had seemed imminent. The defensive end has been one of the most dominant players on the Raiders' defense for several seasons and is a cornerstone of the organization.
According to some reports, the deal was far enough along that several media outlets reported a trade to Baltimore was about to be finalized. However, the process ultimately stalled before official confirmation.
Maxx Crosby wants to win, but remains committed to Las Vegas The football expert at Cogeco Media, Bruno Heppell, analyzed the situation during the show Les amateurs de sports on 98.5 FM with host Mario Langlois.
According to Heppell, the player's position seems clear: Crosby is happy with the Raiders, but his goal remains to win.
In a league as competitive as the NFL, many stars want to play in an environment capable of competing for major honors. The Raiders, who are going through a transition period, are precisely trying to build a more competitive team for the coming seasons.
A situation that illustrates the reality of the trade market
Even though the trade with the Ravens fell through, some reports indicate that the Raiders might remain open to further discussions if an attractive offer comes along.
In the NFL, this kind of scenario is not uncommon. Teams are constantly evaluating their options to improve their roster or prepare for the future. When a star player is involved, negotiations often become complex and can change quickly.
For now, Maxx Crosby remains an important member of the Las Vegas Raiders. His leadership and defensive production will continue to be essential for the organization.
It remains to be seen whether management will succeed in building a team capable of meeting its star player's ambition: to win and compete with the best teams in the National Football League.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
