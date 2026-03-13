Brendan Gallagher in the stands: Renaud Lavoie thinks the idea is ridiculous

And in fact, it's true that it's quite impressive when you see it. It's obviously no gazelle on skates, but the advanced statistics show that its top speed is still there.

The problem, however, is that the numbers measured here relate to acceleration rather than skating speed. When you look at the latter, you see that Gallagher is really, really below the NHL average.

In Lavoie's view, the Habs would still be better off keeping Gallagher in the lineup every night, even if that means Texier sits out on a regular basis. The insider claims that Gally is still capable of contributing and that he still has a place in the lineup. I'm eager to see how Martin St-Louis handles this situation over the coming weeks.