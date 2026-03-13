Brendan Gallagher in the stands: Renaud Lavoie thinks the idea is ridiculous
Last night, Mitch Gallo (who co-hosts TSN 690) shared an interesting piece of news: according to what he's heard, Brendan Gallagher will no longer be in the Habs' lineup every night. They apparently want to better manage his workload so as not to overwork him. You can tell he's running on empty at times… and seeing Alexandre Texier perform well upon his return to the lineup, it's hard to justify leaving the Frenchman on the bench.
That said, we know Gallagher is appreciated and respected around town. He's been a warrior for the Habs for a very long time, and it's true that we shouldn't downplay all of that.
And during Renaud Lavoie's segment on BPM Sports, the idea of seeing Gally in the stands sparked some debate… particularly because the reporter thinks it doesn't make sense. In his view, Gallagher is still a very useful player… and he even noted that Gallagher's top speed places him in the 79th percentile of NHL players this season.