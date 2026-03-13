Artemi Panarin loves Los Angeles—except for the taxes

The star player is also taking the time to explore his new home city, where he feels more at ease every day. The only thing making him sad right now is the taxes he has to pay in California.Just a month and a half after his trade, Panarin is preparing for his return to Madison Square Garden as the Kings visit the Big Apple next Monday. The forward played for the Rangers from 2019 to 2026, and one wonders what kind of reception the MSG crowd will give him.Even though he'll face the Devils and the Islanders this weekend, Panarin is already thinking about this matchup—one he would have preferred to play next season. By his own admission, Panarin needs to manage his emotions better ahead of his reunion with his former teammates:“I'll probably try to stay calmer, but I might get nervous and that will affect my game. I'll try to handle it more intelligently. I can't wait to see the fans again.” In short, we'll see on Monday night how he performs in this game.