Artemi Panarin loves Los Angeles—except for the taxes
Artemi Panarin is happy with his decision to join the Kings in early February. Panarin was traded by the Rangers in exchange for Liam Greentree and conditional third- and fourth-round draft picks. The forward immediately signed a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles that will pay him $11 million per year. In an article by Dan Rosen published on NHL.com, Panarin discusses his arrival with the Kings, a team that's better than he expected: “It's better than I expected. The team is better than I thought. We have good forwards, good defensemen, and good goalies. I'm excited. Hopefully we make the playoffs.”
In fact, the Russian's performance will be crucial for the Kings, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot, trailing the last-place team by one point. Since joining his new team, Panarin has recorded eight points, including two goals, in eight games.
ARTEMI PANARIN SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL WITH THE KINGS!
: @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/U18g9CCA8d
— NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026