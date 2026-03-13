Are the Rams about to hit a home run?

The Los Angeles Rams don't seem ready to stop after their recent spectacular acquisition of cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs .

According to Dianna Russini, the California franchise is reportedly already eyeing another elite-caliber player: star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Russini reports that preliminary discussions have taken place between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles regarding a potential trade even before McDuffie joined Los Angeles. The Brown situation is complicated, as the 28-year-old wide receiver remains under contract for the next four years and posted solid statistics during the 2025 season: 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Brown's status with the Eagles has remained uncertain for several months. The player has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction, particularly regarding the struggles of Philadelphia's offense. He was even spotted reading a book on the sidelines during a game, a gesture that made headlines and fueled speculation about his future. Despite this, the Eagles appear open to a parting of ways, but they want to secure a substantial return in exchange should a trade be finalized.

A potential trade that could shake up the NFL data-end=”2038″>The Los Angeles Rams ' interest in A.J. Brown reflects their aggressive strategy to bolster their offense and round out their defensive roster, already bolstered by McDuffie. A trade sending the wide receiver to Los Angeles would be a major move in the NFL, giving the Rams a defensive and offensive duo capable of radically changing the team's dynamic. Discussions are ongoing, and all parties are closely monitoring the trade market to maximize the value of every player involved.

For now, no official trade has been announced, but the prospect of Brown joining the Rams remains one of the most closely followed stories at the start of the NFL season.

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