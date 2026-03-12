Vinnie Pasquantino trolls the United States after Italy’s victory

Before last night's (Wednesday) World Baseball Classic game between Italy and Mexico, the United States had several ways to qualify for the quarterfinals, but the simplest was this: if Italy won, the Americans would advance to the next round.

And that's what happened, with Italy trouncing Mexico 9-1 to win Group B of the international tournament, courtesy of Vinnie Pasquantino's three home runs (and three shots of espresso), a competition record.

That's why the 28-year-old was named captain of the Italian team, as he is their most dangerous hitter, with 32 home runs and third in the American League in RBIs, behind only Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.

The Kansas City Royals star then stole the show after the game with a message for the United States.

That was incredible, huh. You're welcome, USA. We were thinking of you, at your hotel. We were thinking of you, and I'm so glad you could join us for the party.

We can be sure that the American team will return the thanks to Pasquantino and Italy, led by Mark DeRosa, the manager who almost sank his country by resting players for the last preliminary game because he believed his team had already qualified.

A monumental disaster has been narrowly averted in the land of Uncle Sam, and the stage is now set for a rematch in 2023.

The next games will take place this weekend, with the United States facing Canada on Friday at 8 p.m. (Quebec time) at Daikin Park in Houston. Italy, meanwhile, will take on Puerto Rico on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

The winners of both games will then advance to the semifinals in Miami.

