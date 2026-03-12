The Bengals suffer a major setback in the Maxx Crosby case

The Cincinnati Bengals have explored several options to strengthen their defense in recent weeks, particularly after the departure of formidable quarterback hunter Trey Hendrickson to the free agent market.

Among the options being explored by the organization, the one leading to star player Maxx Crosby quickly attracted a lot of attention.

According to several reports in the American media, the Bengals have been in contact with the Las Vegas Raiders to explore the possibility of a trade involving the star defensive end. Crosby, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL. However, the situation quickly evolved. Initially, the Raiders reached an agreement to send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. This major trade would have involved two first-round picks, a high but realistic price for a player of this caliber.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the trade was ultimately canceled after Crosby failed a physical in Baltimore. The news immediately reignited hope among some Cincinnati fans, who dreamed of seeing the star player join their team.

Former Bengals cornerback Adam Jones even fueled the rumors by posting a video on social media claiming that a trade might be in the works. His comments quickly spread among NFL fans.

However, those hopes were quickly dashed when new information surfaced.

Maxx Crosby closes the door on a departure Despite speculation surrounding his future, Crosby himself clarified the situation. On social media, he stated that he wants to continue his career with the Raiders, putting an end to rumors of a possible departure. In the wake of this, several media sources reported that Las Vegas no longer wants to trade its star player. The organization has even informed certain interested teams that Crosby is no longer available on the trade market. For Cincinnati, this news represents a missed opportunity. The arrival of such a dominant player would have quickly transformed the club's defensive unit. Some analysts believed that Crosby would have been an ideal addition to the Bengals' defense, possibly alongside player Boye Mafe. Together, they would have formed a formidable duo capable of putting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Even though this option now seems to be off the table, the Bengals will have to continue looking for ways to solidify their defense and regain their status as a powerhouse in the American Football Conference.

