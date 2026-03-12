Samuel Montembeault in Laval: an option to be ruled out

Samuel Montembeault is unfortunately having an extremely difficult season in goal for the Canadiens.

He may have hit rock bottom in terms of confidence last week in Anaheim.

He failed to capitalize on the many opportunities he was given and may be forced to watch the rest of the season from the press box. It's unfortunate for him personally, but the Canadiens have no other choice. Despite everything, Montembeault will not be going to Laval. This is according to an article by Jonathan Bernier on the TVA Sports website. According to Bernier, this is an option that should be ruled out. On the other hand, the goalie is willing to do whatever it takes to stay with the Canadiens. Bernier contacted the goalie's entourage, who assured him that the Bécancour native is exploring all options to find solutions to stop long-range shots.

He will use everything at his disposal, including working on hand-eye coordination and visual acuity.

It's quite interesting to note that the CH has had the 7th best defense in the NHL since January 18.

Since January 25 (13 games), the CH has had the 7th BEST defensive record in the NHL. However, during this streak, the team has continued to give up dangerous chances by the bucketful (191): only four clubs have done worse. One name stands out:… pic.twitter.com/9pCSTUcy39 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 12, 2026

The team is giving up dangerous scoring chances, but it's really Jakub Dobes who has been saving the day. The Czech goalie has excellent advanced statistics.

I really feel like Monty needs a reset to find himself again. A year ago, he led the Habs to the playoffs and was on fire against the Capitals before suffering a pretty serious injury.

Science can help him, but we mustn't overlook the mental side of things. He'll get another chance, here or elsewhere. I have no doubt about that. I don't think he's forgotten how to play goalie. With a little time, he'll find his footing again.

