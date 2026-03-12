MLB in brief: Tarik Skubal fed up with criticism | Eric Hosmer on TV

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: The Sporting News

Tarik Skubal tired of criticism

He doesn't like to hear that he doesn't love his country enough.

Four other pitchers (including Clay Holmes and Matthew Boyd) have left the World Baseball Classic. These things happen.

Sandy Alcantara ready for anything

If he has to pitch in relief, he will.

Eric Hosmer on MLB Network

Interesting.

The impact of Joe Torre

He taught Francisco Cervelli, the Italian manager, how to be a pro.

Speaking of the Italians: Aaron Nola wasn't thinking about the Americans when he pitched yesterday.

Jack Hughes supports the baseball guys

It's cool to see that.

Kyler Murray will not be joining MLB (obviously)

He is signing with the Vikings.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto won't be at the Classic for long

After his departure in the quarterfinals, he will return to the Dodgers' camp.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

