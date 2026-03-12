Kyler Murray signs new contract

Quarterback Kyler Murray has found a new team.

The former Arizona Cardinals player has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings as part of the free agent market.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Minnesota Vikings as part of the National Football League's free agent market.

According to information reported by USA Today, Murray has agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.3 million, which is the minimum veteran salary for a player with more than seven seasons of NFL experience. Despite this modest new contract, the quarterback will also continue to receive a significant sum from his former team: Arizona still owes him $36.8 million guaranteed through the 2026 season, according to reporter Tom Pelissero.

During his first press conference with Minnesota, Murray did not hide his enthusiasm. He said he was very eager to take the field in his new colors and even confided that he was a Vikings fan when he was younger.

At 28, Kyler Murray is trying to relaunch his career after a difficult end to his time in Arizona. His official release by the Cardinals came on March 3, a separation that had seemed inevitable for some time. Several tensions had marked the relationship between the organization and its star quarterback, notably the famous “independent study” clause included in his contract in 2022.

The Cardinals had attempted to trade him, but no partners emerged on the market. The team ultimately chose to release him when the new NFL year officially began on March 11.

On the 2026 free agent market, Murray still remained an attractive option. According to analyst Nate Davis, he was ranked 13th among the best players available and third among quarterbacks, behind Daniel Jones and Malik Willis.

Murray will not automatically be named the Vikings' starting quarterback. Instead, he is expected to compete with young J.J. McCarthy, who will be entering his third NFL season in 2026.

McCarthy had a difficult season after missing 2024 due to a knee injury. The coaching staff could therefore use training camp to evaluate both options before making a decision.

Another quarterback, Max Brosmer, also rounds out Minnesota's group for now.

During his presentation to the media, Murray also recalled a memorable childhood memory involving former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre. He still remembers being deeply moved by Favre's interception against the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC Conference Championship Game.

With this new opportunity in Minnesota, Murray will now try to prove that he can once again become one of the dynamic quarterbacks who marked his early seasons in the NFL.

Excited to touch the field as a Minnesota Viking. @K1 pic.twitter.com/2iNzqGvwn9 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 12, 2026

