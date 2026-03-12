Kirby Dach’s name was mentioned quite a bit around the trade deadline.

Last Friday, the Canadiens attempted to complete a trade.

But Kent Hughes was unable to finalize negotiations with other clubs.

That doesn't mean there weren't any players of interest to other teams in Montreal. At least, if we are to believe David Pagnotta…

According to the insider, there is one name in Montreal that has been circulating throughout the NHL: Kirby Dach.

From what we understand, some teams called the Canadiens to see if he was available… and there was interest in the tall forward who is still looking to become a dominant player in the National Hockey League.

Pagnotta discussed this on the radio (TSN 690) earlier this week.

David Pagnotta: Re Canadiens trade deadline: There was interest [in Arber Xhekaj]…that might be where Calgary comes into play; Kirby Dach's name was kind of thrown around; there was something close with Patrik Laine as well – Campbell vs Gallo (3/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 12, 2026

Am I surprised?

Yes… and no, at the same time.

Yes, because we know that the player in question has been injured more often than not in recent years. He has trouble staying healthy, which means he can't really help a club on the ice.

But on the other hand, we're talking about a player who is brimming with talent and has the potential to be a game changer for an NHL team if he can play regularly. He's 25 years old and has proven himself in the past because we've seen that he can be really good when he clicks. I'd be curious to know how the Canadiens see things in his case. Dach is in the final year of his contract, and I find it hard to believe that the Canadiens have all the arguments on their side to offer him a new deal this summer. It remains to be seen. But knowing that there was some interest in him is intriguing.

