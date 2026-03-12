Ivan Demidov has what it takes to become the CH’s highest-paid player

Ivan Demidov will certainly not win the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, but he is having a very good first season in the NHL. Last night, he surpassed the 50-point mark and scored the winning goal. The games are becoming increasingly physical, but he finds ways to stand out, particularly with his puck protection. This bodes well for the rest of the season, but also for the rest of his career. The Habs will be counting on him when the stakes are high.

In fact, Kent Hughes will have to start thinking about Demidov's new contract, as the Russian player will be eligible to sign one starting July 1.

What will his new contract look like? The debate is open. Olivier Paiement and Anthony Desaulniers discussed it on the Athletic Commission's Radar podcast.

Desaulniers believes that the annual average will be above $10 million per season. Paiement, for his part, believes that with the sponsorships he has, he could seek to squeeze out every dollar possible.

As we know, CH players often leave money on the table to play in Montreal.

We saw this with the contracts of Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Noah Dobson is the team's highest-paid player, with a salary of $9.5 million per year.

I have a feeling that with the salary cap rising, Demidov will be above $10 million, but only slightly. He has shown great things and will only get better.

I think the Habs need to hurry up and sign him so that it doesn't become a distraction at the start of next season.

