“I’m a Raider. I’m back.”

Maxx Crosby finally broke his silence after a turbulent week surrounding a failed trade that could have completely changed the trajectory of his career.

Late Wednesday night, the 28-year-old publicly stated his intention to continue his journey with the Las Vegas Raiders, putting an end to widespread speculation.

Just a few days earlier, however, Crosby had posted an emotional message thanking the Raiders organization and fans, suggesting that his departure to the Baltimore Ravens was imminent. The Baltimore team had reached a significant agreement with Las Vegas, which included two first-round draft picks, including the 14th pick in the upcoming draft. However, the situation took an unexpected turn on Tuesday evening. The Raiders confirmed that they had canceled the trade after concerns were raised during Crosby's medical examination in Baltimore. This decision completely changed the scenario and left the defensive end in a delicate position. It should be noted that Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Despite the injury, he continued to play for much of the season before the organization decided to sit him out for the last two games of the schedule, a decision that clearly frustrated him at the time.

His agent, CJ LaBoy, was quick to reassure interested teams. According to him, Crosby is progressing very well in his rehabilitation and is even ahead of his recovery program. The player is reportedly already back in Las Vegas to continue training at the Raiders' training center.

The Raiders move on after the canceled trade

While Crosby's situation was being clarified, the Ravens quickly explored other options to strengthen their defensive line. The team turned to veteran Trey Hendrickson, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, to fill their needs.

For their part, the Raiders reportedly received several calls from teams interested in Crosby after the deal fell through. According to sources close to the matter, the organization even considered the possibility of another agreement.

Despite everything, the player himself now seems determined to turn the page. In his message posted in the middle of the night, Crosby made it clear that he remains committed to the Raiders and intends to continue playing for them.

This unexpected outcome could ultimately strengthen the bond between the player and the team, as Las Vegas hopes to build a solid defense around one of its most dominant players.

