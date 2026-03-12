I hear Brendan Gallagher is going to start skipping his turn.
For some time now, Brendan Gallagher has been struggling. He has his moments, but otherwise, it's been tougher than usual.
Fortunately, the Gally era is coming to an end.
According to Mitch Gallo, co-host of a radio show (Campbell vs Gallo) on TSN 690, #11 should be left out of the lineup from time to time from now on. That's good news, and it takes guts to do that to a veteran like him.
I'm hearing that Brendan Gallagher will be in and out of the Canadiens lineup moving forward…
Expect nights off.
— Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) March 12, 2026
That takes guts, because Gallagher gave his all for the Habs. He has played 898 games in the big league, scoring 245 goals and 239 assists.
He was born to be a member of the team and will retire as a member of the team. He's still being paid $6.5 million until the end of next season, but it's high time to move on to something else.
With Cole Caufield's return, who Renaud Lavoie says has the flu, it's not Alexandre Texier's turn to step up. The worst forward—”>it's flat to say —, it's Gally.
Speaking of Caufield, Lavoie didn't see him yesterday at the Canadian Tire Center.
The CH wants to avoid a situation similar to what happened with the Rocket (@RLavoieTVA) https://t.co/5kqrUVO4Qf
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2026
If he has the flu, it's better for him to be isolated anyway.
But back to Gallagher, he probably won't be sidelined for the last 18 games. From what we can gather from Gallo's post, he'll miss games here and there, potentially second games within 24 hours.
The team has three of those between now and the end of the season. It's a shame, because if he played every game this season and all 84 games next season, he would finish his career with exactly 1,000 games, all with the Habs.
Let's hope this doesn't turn into another Markov situation.
