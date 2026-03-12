Here’s how Samuel Montembeault and Martin St-Louis reacted to “the Monty situation.”

Yesterday, Jacob Fowler was excellent against the Senators.

Naturally, we now wonder whether the American goalie will stay in Montreal for long and when his next game for the Habs will be.

We believe he will start one of the games this weekend.

For Samuel Montembeault, this means he's now the third goalie. Jacob and Jakub will likely share the job more often than not. #ThreeWayTussle

Under the circumstances, playing Fowler yesterday was not an easy decision for Martin St-Louis. It was a hockey decision, but Monty is still a good guy and the coach doesn't want to hurt his feelings.

MSL explained this after yesterday's game – without being stupid. He made a decision for the team, but it wasn't easy. Jonathan Bernier talked about it in an article on the subject.

The decision to choose Jacob Fowler over Samuel Montembeault was a difficult one for Martin St-Louis: https://t.co/qSGRD6Njtt — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2026

What about Monty?

We know that despite the obstacles, the goalkeeper has a reputation for always having an exemplary attitude. He is never a distraction to his teammates because of his attitude.

Renaud Lavoie, who discussed the subject this morning on BPM Sports, says he ran into the goalkeeper yesterday. The latter spoke to him and even made a little joke in passing.

Does that mean he doesn't care about the situation? No, it just means he wants to be a good guy so as not to cause any distractions around the club.

Martin St-Louis will have some tough decisions to make in the coming days (both for his goalies and his defensemen and forwards) and he will have to continue to put the club's needs first. That's where we are right now.

Thanks to a great play by Alexandre Texier, the game is now tied after two periods. Has the Frenchman earned another game in the lineup?@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Texier #NHL https://t.co/CxwhEtzoBG — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 12, 2026

In quick succession

– Is the CH tough enough to play against in front of its net?

This is a playoff type game, more intense, more physical, a little dirty…Habs will have to find a way to deal with it. — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) March 12, 2026

– Happy listening.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey Canada wins

Mark DeRosa dropped it

Action from the World Baseball Classic https://t.co/qTbadlSJRp — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) March 12, 2026

— Must read.